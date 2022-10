🎃 Monday, October 31

4:30-7:00 p.m. – Rock Falls trick-or-treating

4:30-7:00 p.m. – Sterling trick-or-treating

5:00-7:30 p.m. – Bettendorf trick-or-treating

5:00-8:00 p.m. – East Moline trick-or-treating

5:00-8:00 p.m. – Rock Island trick-or-treating

5:00-8:00 p.m. – Trunk-or-Treat in Rock Island – 9th St. between 7th and 6th Avenues, Rock Island

5:30-7:30 p.m. – Davenport trick-or-treating

5:30-7:30 p.m. – Muscatine trick-or-treating