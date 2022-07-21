UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island and Bettendorf have received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Performance Achievement Award. Trinity is the only hospital in the region to earn these designations, according to a Thursday release.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf earned the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022. Trinity Bettendorf is one of only 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

To earn the recognition, Trinity Bettendorf has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.

Trinity Rock Island earned a Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2022 from the American College of Cardiology.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2022. Trinity Rock Island is one of only 85 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

To earn the silver award, Trinity Rock Island has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for four consecutive quarters during 2021 and performed with distinction in specific performance

measures.

Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients, the release said.

“It is an honor to award UnityPoint Health – Trinity with the Platinum and Silver Performance Awards for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” Michael C. Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, said in the release. “This award indicates Trinity remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients.

“Receiving this recognition – particularly during a pandemic – is a testament to the hard work, commitment and professionalism of our highly-skilled team members who care for those who are experiencing a heart event. We are honored to be recognized for the hard work that our staff and doctors put in every day to take care of the community,” said Kathy Pulley, Director of Cardiology Services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

The CDC estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“UnityPoint Health – Trinity has established itself as a leader in heart care, setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with a demonstrated commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients,” Pulley said. “This award affirms we deliver the highest quality of cardiovascular care to transform heart health in the Quad Cities.”

For more information on cardiac care at UnityPoint Health – Trinity