The UnityPoint — Trinity Bettendorf main entrance is closed until further notice due to water damage caused by extreme weather temperatures.

The closure (4500 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf) is expected to last a week, according to a Monday release.

Trinity Medical Center, Bettendorf, in nicer weather.

Hospital visitors and patients should enter through the Emergency Department. This includes patients scheduled for Echograms (EKGs), Lab, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, Pulmonary function, Radiology, Surgery, Vascular Lab and Women’s Imaging.

Patients with scheduled appointments in the medical office building should use the South entrance. This includes:

• UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Bettendorf

• UnityPoint Clinic Internal Medicine – Bettendorf

• UnityPoint Clinic Multi-Specialty – Bettendorf

• UnityPoint Clinic OB/GYN – Bettendorf

• UnityPoint Clinic OB/GYN – Utica Ridge Road

• UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics – Bettendorf

• UnityPoint Clinic Surgery – Bettendorf

• UnityPoint Health – Trinity Center for Wound Care – Bettendorf

• UnityPoint Health – Trinity Pain Management – Bettendorf

Additional physician offices include:

• Cardiovascular Medicine, PC

• Fresenius Kidney Care • Infinity Medical Group

• Metro MRI at Terrace Park

• RenalCare Associates, S.C. Trinity Bettendorf

The Outpatient Lab is closed today, Jan. 15. Trinity Moline and Trinity Rock Island Outpatient and Trinity Muscatine Labs remain open. The Emergency Department remains open to care for life-threatening injuries.