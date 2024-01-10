UnityPoint Health received good news about their maternity care center in Bettendorf.

Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf has been recognized by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield with a Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) for Maternity Care designation, as part of its Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Facilities must safely deliver cost-effective, quality care to earn this distinction. Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf is among 12 facilities in Iowa to receive such honor.

The Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program is a major part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s (BCBSA) National Health Equity Strategy. Its goal is to reduce racial health disparities across the care spectrum and improve patient outcomes for everyone. The Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program revised its quality and measurement standards to recognize higher-quality facilities that have taken action to respond to obstetric emergencies, reduce racial disparities and improve maternal health outcomes. Facilities designated under the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program show higher-quality care when compared to non-Blue Distinction Center facilities, based on data from the current designation cycle. They have overall average rates of 26% fewer episiotomies, 60% fewer elective deliveries and 17% fewer cesarean births, which lead to healthier outcomes for patients. BDC+ designated facilities showed an average savings of 21% for maternity care.

“Our organizational vision is to always provide the best outcome for every patient, every time and it’s so rewarding to see that others recognize this effort,” said Kelli Sieverding, RN, Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace manager. “We will continue to do everything we can to bring quality care to mothers when they need it.”

Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf welcomes 1,000 babies each year.