Trinity Birthplace earns recognition

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Moline was awarded the Blue Distinction Centers+ designation for maternity care.

The Blue Distinction Centers+ designation awarded by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is the highest-level award recognizing healthcare facilities and providers for their expertise and efficiency in delivering specialty care, a news release says.

“Our organizational vision is to always provide the best outcome for every patient, every time and it’s so rewarding to see that come to fruition in this reward,” said Cherie Saldana, Trinity BirthPlace Moline manager. “We will continue to do everything we can to bring quality care to mothers when they need it.”

Blue Distinction is a national quality label awarded by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association to recognize select doctors, hospitals, and other health care facilities for delivering safe, effective care. Each must meet a specific set of rigorous standards to earn the title of a Blue Distinction Center of Excellence.

Facilities are judged on their quality, cost, and access to specialty maternity care. Trinity BirthPlace Moline is one of only 14 facilities in Illinois to receive the distinction and the only facility in the Illinois Quad Cities.