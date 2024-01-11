With the big pro football championship game on the horizon, UnityPoint Health – Trinity is unveiling its own newest showdown – the Trinity BirthPlace Baby Bowl, a four-week competition between the number of newborn boys and girls welcomed in their Bettendorf and Moline BirthPlace facillities.

The competition begins Sunday, Jan. 14 and runs through the “Big Game” — the Sunday, Feb. 11 Super Bowl LVIII, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Trinity will track the delivery results each quarter, or week leading up to Feb. 11, and share the results.

“No matter who you’re rooting for, we’re ready to celebrate the newest arrivals to the Quad

Cities,” Kelli Sieverding, Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace manager, said in a Thursday release.

Kelli Sieverding is Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace manager.

“We think parents and babies are amazing. This is a fun way for us to celebrate them,” said Trinity Moline BirthPlace Manager Sarah Turner.

Between the Moline and Bettendorf locations, Trinity BirthPlace welcomes 1,800 babies each

year. Additionally, both Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace and Trinity Moline BirthPlace are proud to

have been recently recognized nationally for their maternity care, according to the release.

Trinity BirthPlace has a team of expert nurses, doctors and health educators who will work with

families during pregnancy and post pregnancy to ensure a safe and healthy delivery.

The first baby born in the Quad Cities in 2024 was Angel Eithan Almendares Aguilar (Jan. 1, 2024), seen with his parents Angel Almendares and Yadira Aguilar Polanco of Davenport.

“Having a baby is a big event and we’re honored to be part of it for so many Quad City families,”

Sieverding said. Turner added, “We’re here for families from the first anxious moments when you know ‘it’s time’ until we place their baby in their arms the first time. Whoa! It’s a big deal. These families are the real winners for this game, and we’re proud to serve as coaches to facilitate their safe arrival.”

Personal and virtual tours of the UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace are available. For more

information on services offered at Trinity BirthPlace, click HERE.