Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences has announced their new Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) program, a first for the Quad Cities. This program prepares students for work in a laboratory setting in a variety of career fields. Classes for the MLS program begin in May 2023 and this is the first new program launched at Trinity College since 2017. Ten students will be accepted into the MLS program at Trinity College.

“We are excited to expand our educational offerings at Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences as we work to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” says Tracy Poelvoorde, PhD, Chancellor of Trinity College. “We know there’s a strong demand for a highly-trained, qualified healthcare workforce and we’re proud to offer this advanced program to help get laboratory professionals into the workforce where they can make a difference.”

(trinitycollegeqc.edu)

Medical laboratory scientists are in high demand as the need for laboratory diagnostic procedures grows. Employment is expected to grow 7% over the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. MLS graduates are at a 98 to 100% job placement rate within six months of graduation, on average and the median annual wage was $57,800 in May 2021.

“Medical laboratory scientists play a vital role in our healthcare system,” says Stephanie Tieso, MS, MLS(ASCP) CM, Medical Laboratory Sciences director at Trinity College. “Medical laboratory scientists are on the forefront of testing and analyzing lab results from patients, and helping physicians interpret those results. They also play an important role in the early detection and treatment of diseases and other medical conditions. Their work helps physicians decide the best course of action.”

MLS graduates can work in a variety of roles, including working in hospital, clinic or forensic labs. They can work in infection control, public health and blood banks. “The career opportunities in this field are promising,” says Tieso. “Now is an exciting time to pursue an education in medical laboratory science as we continue to see advancements in science and diagnostic technology. This advanced degree sets graduates up with the flexibility to choose a number of fields they want to work after graduation.”

Tara Dunahoo, Vice President of Technical Services for ImpactLife in Davenport, says the MLS degree is in high demand in the field of blood banking. “There is a shortage of qualified candidates for open positions nationally and here in the Midwest as well,” says Dunahoo. “Having a Medical Laboratory Science degree program available in the Quad Cities is great news for ImpactLife because we have an ongoing need for qualified candidates with this credential.”

Applications are now open for the initial class. Admission requirements include having a minimum college cumulative 2.8 GPA or better, a minimum science GPA of 2.8 or better and completion of all required prerequisite general education courses with a “C” or above. The MLS program is also available for students who have a previous baccalaureate degree or medical laboratory technician certification, have completed all general education courses and wish to expand certification to a MLS. Graduates of the MLS program will receive a Bachelor of Health Sciences degree with an MLS major and will be eligible to take the MLS certification exam upon completion of the program.

To apply for the MLS program and learn more about Trinity College, call (309) 779-7700 or click here.