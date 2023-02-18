If you’re thinking about a career in the medical field, Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences is hosting an open house February 21 for prospective students, counselors, teachers and transfer coordinators.

Attendees can learn more about Trinity College and its educational offerings, including the new Medical Laboratory Sciences (MLS) program, which will launch in May 2023. According to a release, the open house will offer the opportunity to rotate between different learning simulations labs in nursing, radiography and health sciences. Guests can meet with representatives from Trinity College to get more information on admissions, student services and financial aid.

According to the release, Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences is currently accepting applications for the following degree programs:

Associate of Applied Science in Radiography

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Master of Science in Nursing

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences’ open house is Tuesday, February 21, 4:30-6:00 p.m. at Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences, located at 2122 25th Ave., Rock Island. For more information, click here.