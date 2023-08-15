Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will celebrate its 2023 graduates during a summer commencement ceremony, a news release says.

Trinity College will honor 49 graduates during the ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Centennial Hall Auditorium, Augustana College, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Students will receive their bachelor of science degree in nursing. In May, Trinity College graduated an additional nine master of science in nursing graduates.

“We are proud to celebrate our 2023 graduates as they begin a new journey and start their

healthcare careers,” says Tracy Poelvoorde, PhD, RN, chancellor of Trinity College. “Nursing

professionals are in high demand nationwide. Having a nursing degree opens these graduates

up to a rewarding career in healthcare, full of diverse job opportunities.”

These students will graduate with their bachelor of science in nursing:



Kourtney Bendixen – Cedar Rapids, IA

Alec Michaelson – Lombard, IL

Veronica Broggini – Gallarate, Italy

Nichole Nash – Moline

Laura Butler – Bettendorf

David Nevarez – Moline

Victoria Carroll – Livemore, CA

Tu Ngo – South Bend, IN

Joshua Chamberlain – Thornton, CO

Oluwadara Olagbaju – Chino, CA

Miles Coan – Flovilla, GA

Julie Oxendine – Davenport

Mackenzie Connell – Monmouth, IL

Molly Pardun – Phoenix, AZ

Taylor Cunningham – Folsom, CA

Lara Paxton – Seattle, WA (salutatorian)

Dakshya Dadhwal – Bettendorf

Perla Peralta-Flores – Moline

Tidisha Doss – Columbus, GA

Kaleb Puebla – Moline

Julissa Espino – Annawan

Casey Purcell – River Forest, IL (valedictorian)

Marissa Evans – Port Byron

Paige Pustelnik – East Moline

Rachael Flacco – Knoxville

Madison Rogers – Cordova

Chloe Frump – Rock Falls

Alexis Saddoris – Port Byron

Madison Garnica – Davenport

Melissa Schachow – Princeton, IA

Sophia Gilmore – San Diego, CA

Giovanny Segovia – East Moline

Breana Granell – Davenport

Joan Selhost – Moline

Danielle Hendon – Mineral, IL

Jamie Terry – Huntley, IL

Paige Henson – Bettendorf

Ryen Tinker – Santa Cruz, CA

Cheryl Locklear – Lumberton, NC

Jaylee Verplaetse – Colona

Charlotte Lotenschtein – Harlan, IA

Victoria Vroman – Silvis

Alyssa Meiers – Morrison, IL

Noah Wicherek – Orland Park, IL

Nansy Mensah – Bolingbrook, IL

Katie Young – Port Byron

Sydney Meyers – Iowa City.



Trinity College has a rich history in the Quad Cities that dates back to 1898 when Moline Public

School of Nursing opened its doors to enroll four students. Since its inception, more than 6,000

students have graduated from Trinity College. Call (309) 779-7700 or visit here to learn more or schedule a campus visit.