Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will celebrate its 2023 graduates during a summer commencement ceremony, a news release says.
Trinity College will honor 49 graduates during the ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Centennial Hall Auditorium, Augustana College, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Students will receive their bachelor of science degree in nursing. In May, Trinity College graduated an additional nine master of science in nursing graduates.
“We are proud to celebrate our 2023 graduates as they begin a new journey and start their
healthcare careers,” says Tracy Poelvoorde, PhD, RN, chancellor of Trinity College. “Nursing
professionals are in high demand nationwide. Having a nursing degree opens these graduates
up to a rewarding career in healthcare, full of diverse job opportunities.”
These students will graduate with their bachelor of science in nursing:
- Kourtney Bendixen – Cedar Rapids, IA
- Alec Michaelson – Lombard, IL
- Veronica Broggini – Gallarate, Italy
- Nichole Nash – Moline
- Laura Butler – Bettendorf
- David Nevarez – Moline
- Victoria Carroll – Livemore, CA
- Tu Ngo – South Bend, IN
- Joshua Chamberlain – Thornton, CO
- Oluwadara Olagbaju – Chino, CA
- Miles Coan – Flovilla, GA
- Julie Oxendine – Davenport
- Mackenzie Connell – Monmouth, IL
- Molly Pardun – Phoenix, AZ
- Taylor Cunningham – Folsom, CA
- Lara Paxton – Seattle, WA (salutatorian)
- Dakshya Dadhwal – Bettendorf
- Perla Peralta-Flores – Moline
- Tidisha Doss – Columbus, GA
- Kaleb Puebla – Moline
- Julissa Espino – Annawan
- Casey Purcell – River Forest, IL (valedictorian)
- Marissa Evans – Port Byron
- Paige Pustelnik – East Moline
Rachael Flacco – Knoxville
- Madison Rogers – Cordova
- Chloe Frump – Rock Falls
- Alexis Saddoris – Port Byron
- Madison Garnica – Davenport
- Melissa Schachow – Princeton, IA
- Sophia Gilmore – San Diego, CA
- Giovanny Segovia – East Moline
- Breana Granell – Davenport
- Joan Selhost – Moline
- Danielle Hendon – Mineral, IL
- Jamie Terry – Huntley, IL
- Paige Henson – Bettendorf
- Ryen Tinker – Santa Cruz, CA
- Cheryl Locklear – Lumberton, NC
- Jaylee Verplaetse – Colona
- Charlotte Lotenschtein – Harlan, IA
- Victoria Vroman – Silvis
- Alyssa Meiers – Morrison, IL
- Noah Wicherek – Orland Park, IL
- Nansy Mensah – Bolingbrook, IL
- Katie Young – Port Byron
- Sydney Meyers – Iowa City.
Trinity College has a rich history in the Quad Cities that dates back to 1898 when Moline Public
School of Nursing opened its doors to enroll four students. Since its inception, more than 6,000
students have graduated from Trinity College. Call (309) 779-7700 or visit here to learn more or schedule a campus visit.