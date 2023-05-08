Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will celebrate its 2023 graduating class during a commencement ceremony, according to a news release.

Trinity College will honor nine students at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Golden Leaf Banquet Center in Davenport. Students will graduate with their master of science in nursing.

“We are excited to honor our 2023 graduates as they begin their journey into healthcare and

proud to see them take such pride in their accomplishments,” says Tracy Poelvoorde, PhD,

chancellor of Trinity College. “As Trinity College celebrates its 125th anniversary in the Quad

Cities, we’ve continued to adapt to meet the demands of our students and the ever-changing

healthcare industry. We’re dedicated to providing the latest teaching techniques and

technologies to help develop highly skilled and qualified health care leaders.” Graduates will include: