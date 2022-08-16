Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will honor 49 graduates from their Class of 2022 during a ceremony on Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. In May, Trinity College graduated an additional five baccalaureate prepared nurses, 14 masters prepared nurses, 12 associate degree radiography technologists and a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences professional. Students at the 2022 summer commencement ceremony will receive their Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing.

“We are excited to be honoring our 2022 graduates as they begin a new journey and start their healthcare careers,” says Tracy Poelvoorde, Ph.D., Chancellor of Trinity College. “Nursing professionals are in high demand nationwide. Having a nursing degree opens these graduates up to a rewarding career in healthcare, full of diverse job opportunities.”