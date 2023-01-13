UnityPoint Health – Trinity is donating 22 LIFEPAK cardiac monitors to be used in ambulances being sent to Ukraine.

This in-kind (non-monetary) donation is being made to the UA Resistance Foundation to assist with ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

LIFEPAK monitors are a cardiac monitoring tool used to track vital signs, monitor and report patient data in real-time, and help revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest.

Thresa Fix (left) Foundation and Volunteer Coordinator for Trinity Muscatine Foundation and Rachel Pohl, BSN, RN, Executive Director of UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine.

“It’s a critical need for ambulance medics to have access to life-saving equipment to monitor patients during transport,” says Rachel Pohl, the executive director of UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine. “While these monitors have been retired from use in the United States, these older, yet effective machines remain useful.

“This in-kind donation of LIFEPAK monitors will not only ensure timely access to emergency care for patients in Ukraine but help support and rebuild their health care system,” she said in the release.

As technology evolves in the health care industry, hospitals continually update equipment and tools. When that happens, equipment that can no longer be used, but is still deemed useful can be donated, such as to Ukraine to aid in their efforts.

“We’re proud to provide this life-saving donation and technology to medics in Ukraine. This donation will help them deliver critical care and perform life-saving measures when transporting patients,” Pohl said.

Trinity Health Foundation and Trinity Muscatine Foundation worked together to support and help make this donation possible.