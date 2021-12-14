Trinity Health Foundation offers scholarship opportunities to Quad Cities students



UnityPoint Health – Trinity is offering Trinity Health Foundation scholarships, for students of the Quad Cities seeking higher education and health care careers, thanks to the generosity of donors and community members.

“Trinity Health Foundation and the generous community members who support our scholarship program are committed to supporting the extraordinary talent in the Quad Cities,” Mary Macumber-Schmidt, president of Trinity Health Foundation, said in a Tuesday release. “It means the world to us to provide financial assistance to students chasing their dreams.”

The available scholarships include:

• Granger E. Westberg Pastoral Care Award

• Kenneth D. Moburg Administrative Fellow Award

• Kenneth Mobug Educational Scholarship

• Lynn Vermeer Youth Development Scholarship

• CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Health Scholarship



Each year, Trinity Health Foundation partners with Friends of Trinity and Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences to provide over $145,000 to more than 100 students pursing college degrees. For scholarship deadlines, eligibility, and to apply, visit trinityhealthfoundation.org. For more information, contact Trinity Health Foundation at (563) 742-7610 or email Foundation@unitypoint.org.



Friends of Trinity is a volunteer fundraising and outreach organization of over 300 members, reflecting the presence of Trinity in the community. Friends of Trinity is especially proud of their legacy of “giving back” with over $4.3 million in grants in the past 26 years. They accomplish this through major community events, sales, our gifts and floral shops on Trinity’s three QC campuses and the giving generosity of members.

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences has had a presence in the Quad Cities for 120 years and has become the community leader in developing experienced and knowledgeable health professionals. The College is dedicated to preparing health care professionals for an ever-changing global community.

For more information, visit the college website.