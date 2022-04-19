Trinity Health and CommonSpirit Health announced today they have signed an agreement for Trinity Health to acquire all facilities and assets of MercyOne.

According to a press release, MercyOne has operated since 1998 under a joint operating agreement between not-for-profit Catholic health care organizations Trinity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, which is now CommonSpirit. MercyOne serves more than 3.3 million patients each year, and the system includes 16 medical centers, 27 affiliate organizations and more than 420 care sites offering a range of health and wellness services, including provider services and urgent care, and more than 20,000 colleagues including 2,000 of the state’s most talented doctors and providers. After months of analysis, Trinity Health and CommonSpirit determined to pursue a sole parent path for MercyOne and for the communities it serves.

“True to our shared Catholic mission, our goal is to provide high-quality, compassionate care with the best patient/member experience possible. We will accomplish that goal through a holistic approach, with a range of health services and technologies that are fully connected and coordinated,” Mike Slubowski, president and chief executive officer at Trinity Health said. “This agreement creates a fully integrated MercyOne to care for more people in a unified way.”



According to the release, MercyOne will transition to Trinity Health’s common platforms, including a single electronic health record (EHR), allowing patients to manage their care across all MercyOne services and facilities, resulting in a a more-convenient and consistent care experience for MercyOne’s communities.

“After two decades of successful collaboration, we are immensely proud of our partnership with Trinity Health and our efforts to advance health care statewide,” Marvin O’Quinn, president and chief operating officer at CommonSpirit Health, said. “While the current structure has been instrumental in growing our health care services in Iowa, we believe this decision is ultimately what is best for our patients, colleagues, and our communities.”

“We strongly believe this transition to become a full member of the Trinity Health family will result in a stronger, more cohesive health system better able to offer a convenient and personalized circle of care for all we serve,” Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne, said. “We are delighted to have the agreement in place as we plan for the future of our mission. We are grateful to CommonSpirit for more than 20 years of partnership.”

The release says Trinity Health and CommonSpirit will now plan for integration, complete regulatory filings, and take other steps necessary to finalize the transaction, which is expected to be completed summer 2022. For more information, click here.