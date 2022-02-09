Trinity Muscatine is welcoming a new leader to help lead operations and execute UnityPoint Health’s strategic vision for improving the health of the community.

Trinity Muscatine named Rachel Pohl, BSN, RN, as executive director this week following an inclusive search by community members, medical staff and key UnityPoint Health leaders, according to a Wednesday release.

Pohl’s major areas of responsibility will include community relations, hospital and foundation board leadership, and implementation of a long-term vision for Muscatine. She will oversee the completion of the current $6-million improvement project, including upgrades to the Emergency Department, medical and surgical inpatient rooms, patient transport areas, expanded intermediate bed space and a helipad.

UnityPoint Health — Trinity Muscatine is at 1518 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine.

“Rachel champions a strong, aspirational organizational culture and guides team members in day-to-day oversight,” Robert J. Erickson, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Trinity, said in the release. “She will continue to build strong relationships and foster a culture focused on quality, safety, operational improvement and accountability.”

Pohl joined UnityPoint Health in 2014, most recently serving as director of patient services where she oversees hospital departments, maintains a productive workforce and advocates for patient safety.

In her tenure, Pohl has supported the onboarding and development of nurses and identified process improvements for patient care. She’s led a number of pandemic-related response plans, including broadening telehealth provider coverage and overseeing COVID-19 safety protocols.

Pohl actively engages in the Muscatine community through her church and by volunteering in Saints Mary & Mathias Catholic School. She is a graduate of the 2019 Leadership Muscatine program hosted by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI).

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Iowa College of Nursing and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing Systems Administration from the University of Iowa. Pohl lives in Muscatine with her husband Ben Pohl, PA, of UnityPoint Clinic, with their four children.