Trinity Muscatine Public Health has announced that Jennifer Craft, MA, will be director beginning Jan. 2, 2024, according to a news release.

“We are so pleased and excited to have Jen join and lead our experienced public health team,”

says Rachel Pohl, MSN, executive director, UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine. “Jen’s strong

leadership skills and background in community-based healthcare make her the perfect fit for this

leadership role.”

Jennifer Craft (UnityPoint Health)

Craft joined UnityPoint Health in 2015, serving mental health patients through Robert Young

Center. She most recently served as manager of Eastern Iowa Region crisis system and care

coordination and managing a five-county region and working with numerous agencies.

“Jen’s largest strength lies in her positive community-based relationships,” says Pohl. “She’s

well acquainted with our healthcare teams, first responders, elected officials, schools and other

community partners. She’s proven to be creative and innovative in identifying gaps in

community services and bringing people together to work on solutions.”

For more than 15 years, Craft has been a community advocate and expert in connecting people

to the right resources for continued health and well-being. Craft earned a master’s degree in

education from Ashford University with a focus in family and community services and a Bachelor

of Arts in psychology from Augustana College, Rock Island.

“Mental health and management of chronic diseases continues to top the list of Muscatine’s health priorities and I’m grateful to use my experience to lead an amazing team dedicated to

serving the public,” says Craft. “I’m honored and privileged to promote and encourage

opportunities to improve the health and well-being of Muscatine County.”

For more information, visit here.

