UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine is rescheduling its in-person career fair, set for Tuesday, April 4, due to expected inclement weather.

The event will be moved to Tuesday, April 18 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Muscatine, 1518 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, according to a Monday release.

(unitypoint.org)

“For the safety of all, we’re postponing our in-person hiring event until April 18. We look forward to meeting future team members soon,” says Sammy Widener, regional talent acquisition manager.

The career fair will focus on filling clinical and non-clinical positions at the hospital and UnityPoint Health home care and clinics in Muscatine. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and apply online at unitypoint.org/careers prior to the event. Be prepared to discuss work experience, work goals and trainings applicable to the position.