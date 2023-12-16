The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine Health Support Fund, and UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine celebrated the official “topping out” of the new Mulberry

Health Clinic facility, marking the completion of the steel construction phase of the $20 million project, according to a news release.

(contributed photo)

To commemorate this milestone, donors were invited to sign a structural beam at the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine while Trinity team members, Trinity Muscatine

Foundation board members, and Trinity Muscatine Friends’ board members were invited to sign a joining beam at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine. These two beams were placed and secured together at the construction site and mark a major milestone for the project and the future of healthcare in Muscatine.

“These organizations have a deep-rooted history of meeting the community’s health needs and this important renovation will set the foundation for continued and future success,” said Rachel Pohl, executive director of Trinity Muscatine. “These beams will provide strength and support, and I can’t think of a better metaphor for how we are working together to build a stronger healthcare system for the people of Muscatine.”

Construction is expected to continue through fall 2024 and will expand the clinic’s footprint from 30,000 square feet to 42,000 square feet, allowing for future expansion which includes multi-use space for services such as telehealth, primary care, behavioral health, and community health.

“It is exciting to see the vision and dedication of our longstanding community and hospital partnership progressing through this construction milestone,” said Jamie Leza, vice president of operations at the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. “Through the tireless efforts of these collaborative partners, as well as the generosity of our business and individual donors, we are ensuring continued local presence of quality health care in Muscatine.”

(contributed photo)

The updated building will be convenient, more efficient for patients, and will better accommodate a growing number of providers, the release says. With connection to the hospital, the clinic will provide easy access for patients, reduce transportation barriers, and allow for more collaborative care between the clinic and hospital. The clinic’s proximity to the hospital also allows for easy and seamless access to the hospital’s lab, radiology, and inpatient services. For more information, visit here.

About Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine

The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine is a county-wide charitable organization actively working to improve the quality of life in Muscatine County through philanthropy. For more information, call the Community Foundation at 563-264-3863 or visit here.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation’s most integrated health systems, providing care to both

metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health has relationships with more than 430 physician clinics, 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals, seven community mental health centers, four accredited colleges and home care services throughout its nine regions. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 32,000 employees dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. For more information, visit here.