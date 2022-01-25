Trinity Parish Nursing Program recognizes RNs, health advocate

Trinity Parish Nursing has recognized three registered nurses and one health advocate who completed a foundations course for faith community nursing.

In recognition of their new positions as parish nurses and health advocate, the organization held an anointing service Sunday, Jan. 12, at Our Lady of Victory Church in Davenport.

Trinity is an educational partner with the Westberg Institute, which is affiliated with the Spiritual Care Association, the professional organization for parish nursing. The anointing is the culmination of the parish nurse foundations course that uses curriculum from the Institute.Nurses who took part in the anointing service and the churches they serve include:

Pam Galanius, RN, River City Church, Moline

Sheryl Hiatt, RN, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion

Dana Victoria, RN, community volunteer.

Suzanne Tanner, Word of Life Church, Rock Island, was the health advocate who participated in the service.

The Parish Nurse Program is a partnership between UnityPoint Health — Trinity and churches in the Quad Cities and surrounding region. The program takes a holistic approach to health care by promoting wellness in body, mind, and spirit.

Currently, 37 congregations that represent 12 denominations are in the program.

The faith-based health advocate is a servant leader with a commitment to show the love of God through promotion of health, healing, and wholeness. The health advocate works together with the parish nurse or pastoral staff in a community or congregational setting.

For further information about the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Parish Nursing Program, contact Linda Guebert at (309) 779-5122 or visit here.