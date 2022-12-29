Patients and visitors will be able to access UnityPoint Health –Trinity Rock Island through the main entrance (2701 17th St.) starting Friday, Dec. 30.

Crews have since cleared the area and made necessary repairs following a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning, according to a Thursday hospital release. No one was hurt from the water damage and minimal disruption was caused to patient care.

“Despite the water damage, we were able to quickly reopen the main entrance of Trinity Rock

Island,” says Robert J. Erickson, president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Health –

Trinity. “I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to our team members in facilities,

security and environmental services for their quick action and hard work. I’d also like to thank

our patients and visitors for their patience and understanding.”

Trinity Rock Island campus Main Entrance will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 a.m.