Plant lovers, mark Saturday, September 17 on your calendars. There will be not one, not two, but three plant sales that day in the Illinois Quad Cities where you can buy new plants to green up your indoor spaces before cold weather sets in.

The Moline Horticulture Society is holding a plant sale at Moline’s Riverside Park East Picnic Shelter from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. This sale will feature perennials, house plants and flea market items that were provided by members of the Society. Members will be available to give free advice on plant and garden care.

There will also be a raffle held during the plant sale. For $1 per ticket or six tickets for $5, shoppers can win prizes including plants, potted gardens, tools and gift certificates. The raffle drawing will be at noon and ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

The sale is held to encourage people to garden. In the Quad City area, fall has often been a neglected gardening time, when it’s a good time for planting, maintaining gardens and improving lawns. Funds raised by the sale will be used to support public gardens and landscapes throughout the Quad Cities. In the past, donations have been made to Habitat for Humanity, The Quad City Botanical Center, the Friends of Hauberg and Butterworth Center.

The Silvis Garden Club will have a sale of perennial plants from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McGehee Center, located at 1043 Fourth Avenue in Silvis. The Quad City Botanical Center, located at 2525 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island, will have a houseplant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who would like to rehome houseplants can drop them off at the Botanical Center between September 10-16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.