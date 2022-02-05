Abraham Lincoln’s birthday is Saturday, Feb. 12, and a museum located on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant is celebrating a month later with a trip to one of his historical sites in Springfield.

On Tuesday, March 22, the Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House will host a visit to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum as part of its annual Brown Bag Lecture Series.

During the excursion, people will have a chance to visit the official library and museum of the 16th president of the United States.

“The museum offers multiple exhibits examining Abraham Lincoln’s life, beginning with his boyhood in Kentucky, and his shocking assassination in Washington, D.C.,” a news release says. “In addition to the exhibits, there are galleries filled with Lincoln and Civil War artifacts, theaters with Holavision and, of course, the library where millions of archives containing the history of Abraham Lincoln are stored.”

A required $40 registration fee will cover transportation to and from Springfield, breakfast and admission into the museum.

Each person registered will be responsible for lunch following their visit to the museum.

Claim a spot by registering for the event here by Tuesday, Feb. 22.

For questions or more information, including itinerary details, email Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House or call 319-385-6319.