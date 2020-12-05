Trooper chases Buick, going 100-plus mph, early Saturday

After a state trooper chased a Buick Lucerne that reached more than 100 miles per hour Saturday morning, a 28-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge of eluding.

Jordan Anderson also faces misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

In the arrest affidavit, an Iowa state trooper says he saw a light-colored Buick headed south on Highway 130 approaching a red light at Interstate 80 shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. The Buick was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone “before accelerating through the red light, swerving around traffic.”

The trooper caught up to the Buick at Pine and 53rd streets, and checked the Buick’s speed at 101 in a posted 35 mph zone.

The trooper slowed at the intersection for a traffic stop. The Buick began to pull over, then accelerated and began to “actively elude” the trooper, who turned north onto Division Street and told state radio a pursuit was involved.

The Buick accelerated to more than 80 mph while headed north on Division Street, then went through a red light at Northwest Boulevard, where the driver, identified as Anderson, lost control and hit the “nursery” sign at the intersection, disabling the car.

Anderson ran away but was caught after a short foot chase.

The trooper found marijuana in Anderson’s front pocket and one Vyvanse 50 mg (used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – ADHD) in an allergy-relief canister also in his pocket.

Anderson’s driving status is suspended.

He was released on bond from Scott County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 22 in Scott County Court.