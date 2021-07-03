Trooper chases stolen SUV, driver faces multiple charges

A 39-year-old Onslow man was in custody Friday after police say he led a pursuit with a stolen SUV that had a BB gun resembling a handgun inside.

Zachary Aldeman faces felony charges of eluding, possession-third, and theft-second, along with misdemeanor charges r driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and theft-fifth.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a Buick SUV traveling above the speed limit west on Locust Street approach the intersection with Highway 61.

The trooper followed the vehicle, which began to accelerate and turned into a gas station parking lot before heading south on Highway 61.

“The SUV then made a quick right turn and another before I even activated the emergency lights on my fully marked ISP Cruiser,” the trooper wrote in the arrest affidavit.

As the SUV approached Locust Street, the trooper again activated the emergency lights as the vehicle continued eluding.

“While passing St. Ambrose University, the driver tossed out a fist-sized sandwich bag of a white powdery substance,” the trooper writes.

Law enforcement could not locate the bag after the pursuit but it can be seen on the car camera, the affidavit says.

The pursuit continued through Davenport at speeds in excess of 25 mph over the limit. The trooper saw the vehicle fail to obey traffic devices, make unsafe turns, fail to give a turn signal, make improper lane changes and multiple other traffic violations.

After the trooper chased the SUV for about 10 minutes, the driver became more and more reckless, and the trooper “made intentional vehicle contact” near the intersection of Highway 6 and Hilllandale Avenue, the affidavit says.

The SUV became inoperable, but the cruiser sustained no damage because of the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) bumper installed over the front bumper.

The trooper saw a BB gun made to resemble a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun on the driver’s seat. Also in plain view was a white powdery substance that was sent to a lab, along with paraphernalia.

The SUV was reported stolen from John’s Towing. Additionally, the dealer plate on the rear of the SUV also was stolen out of Illinois.

Aldeman, held on $15,000 in Scott County Jail, has a nation-wide warrant for probation violations, the affidavit says.

Court proceedings are set for July 22 in Scott County Court.