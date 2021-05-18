Trooper: Crash ends chase; suspected marijuana found in car after foot pursuit

A 35-year-old Maywood, Ill., man was behind bars Tuesday after an Iowa State Trooper said between 20-30 pounds of suspected marijuana was found in a car after a chase ended in a crash and foot pursuit.

Donald Brown Jr. faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and having no drug-tax stamp, along with misdemeanor charges of eluding, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance and striking fixtures along a highway.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, an Iowa State Trooper stopped the driver of a Hyundai Accent with Colorado registration for speeding in the area of the 279 Mile Marker on Interstate 80 eastbound in rural Scott County, an arrest affidavit says.

Brown said he made a trip to Colorado to pick up his passenger. He was unable to give details of his trip, including the date he flew and what hotel he stayed in.

“Brown attempted to exit my squad car out the passenger door and a brief struggle ensued,” the trooper says in the affidavit.

Brown got out of the squad car and back into the driver’s seat of the Hyundai, then took off at a high rate of speed eastbound on Interstate 80.

In the area of the 282 Mile Marker, Brown tried to make a U-turn in the crossover. He accelerated and crashed his car head-on into the cable barrier.

Brown then ran from the car and took off running through the south ditch. The trooper chased and finally caught him.

In Brown’s pocket was $6,000 in cash.

Davenport police came to the scene with a K-9 dog.

After a search warrant for the Hyundai was obtained, officers found 13 sealed packages – from one to three pounds each – of suspected marijuana, which will be sent to a lab for testing, the affidavit says.

Brown said he bought it in Colorado from someone for $5,000, and that he was to deliver it to a dispensary in the Chicago area.

Brown, held on $5,000 bond Tuesday in Scott County Jail, is set to appear in Scott County Court on Thursday and again May 28.