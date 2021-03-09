Trooper finds open cold can of beer, drugs, loaded gun during traffic stop

A 41-year-old Davenport man has been released to appear in court later after a state trooper says he was drinking and driving with a loaded gun in a vehicle early Tuesday.

Allen Douglas Jr. faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and failure to have a drug-tax stamp; and misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons, driving under suspension, first-offense operating while under the influence and second-degree possession.

Shortly after 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, an Iowa State Trooper was patrolling the area of Welcome Way in the area of 53rd Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

The trooper saw a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox cross the lane line and stop in the middle of the intersection on a red light.

The trooper checked the vehicle’s registration, found it was expired, and then did a traffic stop.

Douglas, who was driving, had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. He turned off the Equinox and then began to get out “without being instructed to do so.”

When he got out of the car, the trooper saw an open 16-ounce can of Keystone Light Beer in the cupholder of the door. The can was cold to the touch, the trooper said in the affidavit.

Trooper did a search on Douglas and found a warrant for his arrest through Davenport Police Department.

Douglas refused to take a sobriety test.

Douglas had marijuana, Ecstasy and a magazine for a gun loaded with 9 mm rounds of live ammunition, the affidavit says.

Under the front seat of the Equinox, the trooper found a 9 mm semi-automatic gun loaded with a round in the chamber.

Douglas has convictions for possession of a controlled substance, from 2000, 2001 and 2018, and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – third offense from 2011, the affidavit says.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. April 8.