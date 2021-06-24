Trooper: Motorcyclist, charged with eluding, led chase of more than 80 mph

A 50-year-old East Moline man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper says he drove a motorcycle at more than 80 mph during a chase early Thursday.

Shayn Ammerman faces felony charges of eluding and possession – third, and misdemeanor charges of having no driver’s license, no insurance, no registration and speeding.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a dark-colored sports bike traveling above the speed limit on Interstate 74 near the Lincoln Street overpass, an arrest affidavit says.

The trooper followed the motorcycle, which had no registration plate and traveled up to 80 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.

The motorcycle exited I-74 and turned left onto Middle Road. The bike slowed, then Ammmerman signaled to make a left turn into the BP gas station lot, failing to stop at a red light before making the left turn.

The drover slowed and began to pull to the pumps before taking off and “beginning to actively elude me,” the trooper writes in the arrest affidavit.

Ammerman left the parking lot and began heading west on Middle Road toward Davenport.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle reached speeds in excess of 80 mph in posted 35 mph zones and another active construction zone on Locust Street near Bridge Avenue.

During the pursuit, the trooper watched Ammerman fail to stop at multiple red lights, pass on the right, make unsafe turns “and numerous other traffic violations.”

The trooper continued to pursue the motorcycle, which went into the parking lot of CVS at the corner and Locust and Division Streets where it pulled into a back yard.

Ammerman, who took off on foot and was taken into custody a short time later, has a revoked license in the state of Illinois, the trooper says.

“Ammerman claimed he was having a rough night and in a bad mood. That is why he fled on the motorcycle,” the affidavit says.

Upon arrival at Scott County Jail, he was found to have a bag of a white crystal substance he said was methamphetamine.

Ammerman was released under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services, and is set to appear July 22 in Scott County Court.