Trooper: Motorcyclist drove more than 120 mph during chase

A 28-year-old Coal Valley man faces a felony charge of eluding after a state trooper says he drove a motorcycle at more than 120 mph during a pursuit.

Dalton Armstrong also faces misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, having no registration, operating while intoxicated – second offense and speeding.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Iowa State Patrol saw an orange sports bike – a 2008 Honda CBR60 – traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 74 near the Lincoln Street overpass, the arrest affidavit says.

The trooper followed the motorcycle, which reached speeds of 80 mph in a posted 55 mph construction zone.

Armstrong began to look back at the trooper and began to make nervous movements before the trooper activated the emergency lights on the squad car, the affidavit says.

The bike began to pull off onto the median side before accelerating at speeds of more than 120 mph and “actively eluded” the trooper.

The trooper chased the bike west on I-74 until it exited on 53rd Street, failing to obey a traffic device, swerving through traffic and accelerating east at speeds of more than 100 mph.

The motorcycle turned left onto Barcelona Street. Armstrong, unable to maintain control, put the bike down on its side, then was transported to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf and treated for minor injuries.

Armstrong, who was released on bond, is set for Scott County Court proceedings on June 17 and June 30.