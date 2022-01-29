A 19-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after a Friday pursuit by an Iowa State Trooper led to the discovery of a gun, officials say.

JohnVontreal Miller faces felony charges of interference with official acts and eluding, as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts resulting in serious injury and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime; and a serious misdemeanor of fourth-degree theft, court documents say.

A vehicle and foot pursuit, according to arrest affidavits:

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., an Iowa State Trooper was advised a Clinton County Deputy had been in pursuit of a 2011 silver Hyundai Elantra. The trooper ended the pursuit in Scott County on Highway 61.

The vehicle was traveling 83 in a 65 mph zone south on Highway 61.

Two Iowa State Troopers pursued the vehicle, which turned west on 65th Street in Davenport and then began to slow down. It then turned around and proceeded east through the intersection of Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The car passed vehicles on the right and did not stop at the intersection of Elmore Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway, an intersection with multiple vehicles stopped and moving through at the time Miller drove through.

As the vehicle approached the 5800 block of Elmore, it moved into oncoming lanes of traffic and Miller, the driver, opened the door and jumped out.

While Miller rolled on the ground, a trooper’s car camera recorded a gun sliding away from Miller as he rolled on the ground. The firearm was recovered with a loaded magazine with an empty chamber.

A check of the firearm revealed the gun was stolen from Moline.

The vehicle proceeded to the west side of Elmore and came to rest off the roadway.

The driver ran to the north and a trooper chased him. Miller threw his phone and wallet before he stopped and was handcuffed. The trooper sustained an injury to his right leg during the foot pursuit.

A preliminary hearing for Miller, who is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Feb. 8 in Scott County Court.