Trooper: Suspect drove 100 mph during chase before she hit tree

A 23-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says she drove 100 mph during a pursuit, then hit a tree.

Tianna Cooke faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of first-offense operating while under the influence,

Shortly after 3:15 a.m., Monday, an Iowa State Trooper was involved in a pursuit with Cooke. The initial stop was for reckless driving after a hit-and-run property damage crash at Daisy Dooks, 3680 W. 83rd St., Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

The trooper saw Cooke leave the road and strike roadblocks, squealing the tires on the car.

During the pursuit, the 2006 Ford Five Hundred SE traveled in excess of 100 mph in a posted 45 mph while she eluded the trooper.

The pursuit ended when Cooke hit a tree with the passenger’s side of the car. Neither Cooke nor her passenger were wearing seat belts, and had to be extracted from the car. They were taken by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus.

Inside the vehicle was a nearly empty bottle of Hennessy, the affidavit says.

Scott County Court proceedings for Cooke, held on a total of $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail, are set for Aug. 5.