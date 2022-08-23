A 39-year-old Dayton, Ohio, suspect is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he had open alcohol containers, a gun, ammunition and marijuana in his vehicle in Bettendorf.

Simeon Israel faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, a state trooper stopped the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra for not wearing his seat belt. The driver identified himself as Yoseph Israel from Georgia.

Israel stated he was wearing the seat belt, “but it was on lower than normal,” affidavits say. The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and could see four unopened alcohol containers. “Dispatch could not confirm the name and birth date Israel gave me and they got an alert on a similar name of Simeon B. Israel from Ohio who had drug warrants that were not extraditable from Iowa,” the trooper wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Israel consented to a vehicle search for open alcohol containers. During a pat down for weapons, Israel said he lied about his name and thought he had warrants, affidavits say. Israel was identified as Simeon Israel with his Ohio identification.

Simeon Israel (photo from Scott County Jail inmates listing.)

A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, two loaded magazines with 9mm ammunition and an open alcoholic container that were collected as evidence, affidavits say.

Shortly after 2:20 a.m., Israel was placed under arrest. He had an ecstasy pill in his pocket. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Israel admitted to drinking “three or four” that night and smoking marijuana daily. Israel had a blood shot and a watery eye and he smelled of alcohol, affidavits say.

Israel admitted to knowing the firearm was in the vehicle and he placed it in the trunk, affidavits say.

Inside Scott County Jail, Israel refused to submit to drug/alcohol tests. He has been convicted on drug and alcohol charges in Ohio, affidavits say.

He is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 2 in Scott County Court.