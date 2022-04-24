A 25-year-old Davenport man is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he drove more than 100 mph in a chase.

Ray’mone Walker Sr. faces charges of felony eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor of driving while barred and a serious misdemeanor of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan with dark windows headed west on Interstate 74 from the Mississippi River Bridge, an arrest affidavit says. The car was speeding and did not have a registration tag.

When the trooper tried to catch up to the car, it accelerated even before the squad car’s emergency lights were activated. The Chevrolet reached speeds of 104 mph in a 55-mph zone, the affidavit says.

It then left Spruce Hills Road and headed west and did not stop at a red light at the base of the exit ramp. The trooper caught to the car and activated the emergency lights and sirens as the other car turned south onto Kimberly Road, arrest affidavits say.

“The vehicle then continued to actively elude me increasing its speeds as it turned onto 32nd Street to speeds in excess of 80 mph while in a posted 35 mph zone,” the trooper says in the affidavit.

The pursuit continued through Davenport. The Chevrolet traveled over the speed limit, failed to obey traffic control devices, did “unsafe overtaking on the right, unsafe turns, improper lane usage, careless driving, failure to use headlamps, driving the wrong way on a marked one way,” and failed to maintain control, affidavits say.

The chase ended near the intersection of Main Street and 30th when the vehicle became disabled and the driver ran off, leaving the car running and in gear, the affidavit says.

The trooper caught the driver during a brief foot chase, and he was taken into custody.

“While speaking with him he began giving names that were not coming back to any real person,” the trooper says in the affidavit. “During this time, I noticed the odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, fail(ure) to comprehend simple questions … excited speech and responses and the presence of white powder around his mouth and nose,” the trooper says in the affidavit.

After he was properly identified, Walker “had an apparent seizure and was transported to Genesis East.” After he was read his Miranda Rights, Walker admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night, affidavits say.

After he was cleared at the hospital, he was transported to Scott County Jail. He had active warrants out of Bettendorf for a pursuit in which he left the area into Illinois, the affidavit says.

Walker, who is being held on a $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment on May 12 in Scott County Court.