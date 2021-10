District 7 Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound at Milepost 38 in Knox County.

There is one confirmed fatality. Two other occupants have been transported to an area hospital with injuries, a news release from Illinois State Police says. The release was dispatched shortly before 4:45 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of traffic will be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers should find an alternate route, the release says.