A 19-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Iowa State troopers say he ran from a crashed car where a gun was found.

Dale Shorter Jr. faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – Cannibidol – first offense, court records say.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Iowa State troopers saw a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu with no plates and dark-tinted windows in the area of Brady Street and East 4th Street, arrest affidavits say.

As troopers tried to stop the car, it took off and a pursuit ensued. The car crashed in the area of East River Drive and Carey Avenue in Davenport, affidavits say.



Shorter Jr. was the front-seat passenger. In the cup holder in the center console was a clear plastic bag with suspected marijuana. Shorter Jr. crawled across the center console and out the driver’s door, affidavits say.

On the driver’s side floorboard was a black Glock 19 that appeared to have been dropped there, affidavits say.

Shorter Jr. ran from the vehicle holding his waistband, affidavits say, and refused to stop running when officers told him to. He was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, affidavits say.

He is being held in Scott County Jail on a total of $17,000. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1, court records say.



