A “Pulling For Lisa Hedger” Truck & Tractor Pull Fundraiser as well as a dinner will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at 686 240th St., Viola (the Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway.)

The Hedgers (contributed photo.)

Lisa and her husband Don Hedger (owner of D&T Cores & Salvage) are longtime business owners and supporters of many different sporting events and activities in and around the Viola/Quad City area. Lisa has been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, a news release says.

Proceeds from the fundraisers will help offset costs for her ongoing treatment, daily expenses incurred with treatments and other miscellaneous needs for her care, the release says.

The dinner begin at 11 a.m. at Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway, 686 240th St., Viola. It will run until the end of the truck and tractor pull that begins at 5 p.m. There will be no admission charge for anyone just wanting to attend the dinner. A carry-out option is also offered.

The Truck & Tractor Pull sponsored by Back Road Pullers, Inc. and Viola Boyz Event Promotors will begin at 5 p.m. There will be Backroad Road Pullers, Inc. Specific Classes offered as well as Local Sponsored Classes.

For updated event information, visit the Facebook page here or call Logan Ericson, 309-299-3204, or Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736.

The group organizing the event seeks donations of pop, bottled water, small bags of chips and candy bars. If anyone would like to donate they can call/text Terri at 309-737-0069 for pick-up/delivery of the donations.

For more information, call/text Chad, 309-737-8736. General pit pass admission is $15 for adults.