No injuries were reported after a truck caught on fire on the I-74 bridge yesterday afternoon.

At about 1:43 p.m., Bettendorf Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a vehicle fire. A 2011 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck experienced mechanical issues and the driver pulled over on the bridge past the center span and got out on the I-74 eastbound bridge span. First responders extinguished the fire at about 1:52 p.m. and the DOT was notified to block lanes of traffic. The Highway Helper blocked the two right lanes of the span while the fire was put out. The truck was towed, and the driver was given a ride to the police station to be picked up. The bridge lanes were closed for about 30-45 minutes, resulting in traffic backups during that time. There were no reports of injuries to the driver.