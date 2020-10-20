Truck crashes into wooded ditch

Police are investigating the cause of an accident involving a truck that happened late Monday evening in Davenport.
Crews responded to the 2900 block of West 47th Street around 10:45 p.m.
When Local 4 News arrived as the first and only station on the scene, a truck could be found stuck in the ditch of a nearby wooded area.
Local 4’s Ryan Risky says he saw one person in the back of a police car.
No further information on the individual is available at this time.
Updates will be provided as more details are released.
