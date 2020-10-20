Truck crashes into wooded ditch

A truck was found stuck in a wooded ditch around 10:45 p.m. Monday near West 47th Street in Davenport. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Police are investigating the cause of an accident involving a truck that happened late Monday evening in Davenport.

Crews responded to the 2900 block of West 47th Street around 10:45 p.m.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first and only station on the scene, a truck could be found stuck in the ditch of a nearby wooded area.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says he saw one person in the back of a police car.

No further information on the individual is available at this time.

Updates will be provided as more details are released.

