Truck damaged after break-in attempt in Menards parking lot

A Davenport couple is stuck with over $600 in repairs after someone broke the lock on their truck bed.

It happened while they were shopping at Menards.

Police say, they received complaints recently about panhandling and damage to cars in the Menards and Kwik Star parking lots.

The couple says, they’ve seen people ask for money then walk into a nearby motel.

Menards has told the couple they’re working to remedy the panhandling problem. The company told Local 4, they aren’t doing interviews during the pandemic.

We also reached out to Kwik Star, but they have not responded to our request.