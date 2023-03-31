Pat Irons of Blue Grass has been recognized as a hero by the Davenport Community School District.

Irons was the semi-truck driver who courageously swerved at the last second to avoid tragedy during an accident that took place March 6 at the intersection of Chapel Hill and 110th in Davenport, as children were being transported to Walcott Elementary School, according to a district release Friday.

Nine students and a driver were on the school bus, as it broke through the intersection, into the path of Irons’ semi-truck.

(Getty)

Averting a potential tragedy, Irons acted quickly, by swerving his massive vehicle away from the bus, only clipping the front of it, and into a ditch along the side of the road.

For that selfless act of courage, Irons was honored at the Davenport Community School District board meeting March 27 with the District’s Achieving Excellence Award.

Five students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital for injuries and as a precautionary measure, the district said. Irons suffered an injured arm and other non-life-threatening injuries.

“He’s a hero,” said TJ Schneckloth, superintendent for the Davenport Community School District. “He showed incredible courage and selflessness in helping to avoid a tragedy. Because of this, we felt the least we could do is honor him with this award.”

Irons was humble in accepting the honor.

Irons (center) was honored at the Davenport Community School District board meeting March 27, 2023.

“I just did what I thought was the right thing to do,” he said. “I didn’t have much time to react, I just didn’t want to hit that bus, so I swerved as quickly as I could.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen, I just wanted to do the right thing,” Irons said.

Irons said he was surprised but happy with the recognition from DCSD, but that the end result of the event was a greater reward.

“I’m happy it turned out the way it did and nobody was seriously injured,” Irons said. “That’s all that really matters to me.”

An on-scene investigation determined that the school bus, driven by Kimberly Skipper of Moline, was traveling westbound on 130th Street at 110th Avenue when it stopped for the stop sign on 130th Street at 110th Avenue.

The school bus continued west on 130th Street, failing to yield the right of way to a semi traveling southbound on 110th Avenue. The school bus struck the semi in the southbound lanes.

The bus was transporting students for the Davenport Community School District and had nine students on board at the time of the accident. The students were able to exit the bus through the rear emergency exit before responders arrived.