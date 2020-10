A truck driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after a crash Monday morning in McDonough County.

Brett Sexton, 28, of Macomb, was driving a 2012 white International truck tractor semi-trailer combination at 2100 North, about .25 miles east of 1000 East shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Sexton ran off the road to the right, and the vehicle rolled onto its passenger side.

He was cited for improper lane usage.