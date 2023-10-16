Another semi was served to the Brady Street truck-eating bridge on Monday morning, the latest in a long line of entrees.

A significant portion of the trailer was peeled back by its encounter with the overpass, and one lane was closed to traffic.

A semi trailer is peeled back significantly after an encounter with the Brady Street truck-eating bridge on October 16, 2023. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)
A semi trailer is peeled back significantly after an encounter with the Brady Street truck-eating bridge on October 16, 2023. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)