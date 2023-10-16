Another semi was served to the Brady Street truck-eating bridge on Monday morning, the latest in a long line of entrees.
A significant portion of the trailer was peeled back by its encounter with the overpass, and one lane was closed to traffic.
by: Ryan M. Jaster
Posted:
Updated:
Another semi was served to the Brady Street truck-eating bridge on Monday morning, the latest in a long line of entrees.
A significant portion of the trailer was peeled back by its encounter with the overpass, and one lane was closed to traffic.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now