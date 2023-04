One of Davenport’s truck-eating bridges has struck again.

This was on Brady Street near Fifth, just a little after midnight on Monday morning.

The truck was pretty thoroughly wedged under the bridge, with substantial damage to the top of the truck. There was also debris in the street.

Our Local 4 news crew saw two Iowa State Patrol vehicles on scene.

There is no word at this time on any injuries or citations issued.

We will bring you more information on the incident when we receive it.