Police and onlookers are at the scene of another truck-eating bridge incident Friday in downtown Davenport.

The truck-eating bridge struck again Friday at 5th and Harrison streets. (photo by Mike Colón)



The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of 5th and Harrison streets. Our Quad Cities News crew saw a Ryder rental truck and debris from the truck that was being removed by city crews.

A worker from the railroad inspected the area and the tracks above for damage.

Unlike a similar overpass at Brady Street, this one has lights and signs that warn drivers about the height restriction.