One person was transported from the scene with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in a driveway near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue, Davenport.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. An involved truck was upside-down after the impact. Our Local 4 News crew saw emergency responders try to get the truck back on its tires.

Police told Local 4 News one driver apparently failed to yield to the other.