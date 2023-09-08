A pickup truck crashed into the Davenport fire station at 35th and Harrison streets shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Photos by Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com

Two people were in the truck at the time of the accident and one was transported for medical treatment, police said. Their condition was unknown.

“The vehicle left the roadway and collided with Davenport Station Number 3,” police said. A tow truck arrived to haul the truck away. Rubble spilled from the hole in the structure.

