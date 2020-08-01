Truck hits tree in Rock Island

A truck struck a tree on 38th Street near 11 Avenue in Rock Island on August 1, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: The male driver and the passenger, a little girl, were both taken to an ambulance for treatment.

Witnesses say they heard the driver claim the steering wheel locked up, which caused him to crash into the tree.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews responded to an accident on 38th Street near 11th Avenue in Rock Island.

A truck lost control and struck a tree that ended up on top of the truck’s hood, severely damaging the truck.

No information if there were any injuries as a result of the accident.

