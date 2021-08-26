Truck stolen 11 years ago found in lake

A stolen truck was found in a lake by a fisherman Wednesday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:50 a.m. to a report of a submerged vehicle in Lake Kildeer at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 30 and 330th Avenue in rural DeWitt.

Deputies met with a Clinton County Conservation employee who said the fisherman found the truck using a fish finder on his boat. It was located about 30 yards from the shore in about 15 feet of water.

The vehicle, a 1993 GMC Sierra, was removed from the lake by a tow truck. It had been reported stolen on July 26, 2010 from a residence in the area.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information about the motor vehicle theft or the vehicle being driven into the lake, are asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff s Office.