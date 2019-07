A flatbed truck carrying a piece of equipment gets stuck between Davenport and Arsenal Island on July 29, 2019. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)

A semi pulling a piece of equipment on its flatbed got stuck on the Government Bridge between Davenport an Arsenal Island on Monday morning, causing traffic delays.

Illinois-bound traffic will be stopped for up to two hours while crews let air out out of the tires and remove the truck.

