Truck takes out telephone pole in Davenport crash

A truck took out a telephone pole on Eastern Avenue, near Kimberly Road in Davenport, shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Traffic has slowed down in Davenport as a result of a vehicle crash involving a knocked-down telephone pole.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Eastern Avenue, near Kimberly Road.

Local 4’s Mike Colón reports a pickup truck took out the telephone pole, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction as crews cleaned up the mess.

MidAmerican Energy was present on the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.