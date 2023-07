Viola Boyz Event Promotors will present a truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Rock Island County Fair in East Moline.

Back Roads Pullers, Inc. will feature tractor classes and truck classes. Grandstand admission is $10 for ages13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Pits open at 4 p.m. Pit passes are $30. For more information, visit here.